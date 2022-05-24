The Bee Area Partnership has been hard at work improving county infrastructure and workforce development. Most importantly, it wants more investors in Bee County to create new jobs.
Randy Seitz, the president and CEO of the BAP, updated the Bee County Commissioners Court during its regular meeting on May 9.
At the end of 2021, Seitz reported that there were 101 leads for investors that came through his office. Out of those leads, 24 prospect proposals were sent out. There were also 14 site visits. All of this has culminated in four new companies being welcomed into the Bee County community: Triga Fire Solutions, Bedrock Truck Beds, Starbucks and Spino’s Dumpster Rentals.
Those four companies will create 427 jobs, according to Seitz’s report.Now that the first quarter of the fiscal year is over, the Bee Area Partnership is dedicated to continuing its work to bring new jobs to Bee County.
The Bee Area Partnership is also in talks to bring a new company to Bee County. Seitz is unable to name the company at this time. However, Seitz said that if the deal goes through, the company will invest $2.5 million to create 20 new jobs.
The Bee Area Partnership is also looking to bring national breakfast and steakhouse chains to Beeville.
In other news, the Commissioners Court discussed and considered action on the following:
• Heard a presentation by Christus Spohn regarding administrative developments at Christus Spohn Beeville.
• Approved a proclamation for May 2022 as Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Month.
• Approved a proclamation for May 19, 2022, as National Stop the Bleed Day.
• Approved and accepted a statement of grant award from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for the Fiscal Year 2022 Formula Grant in the amount of $31,435.
• Approved to award the American Rescue Plan request for proposals to M59 Technologies LLC doing business as Peacemaker Technologies LLC for the purchase and installation of 15-PM813 antimicrobial coated mobile computers for the Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved the awarding of an engineering contract to Lynn Engineering LLC doing business as John D. Mercer & Associates for the design and construction contract management as required for the bidding, award and construction of a new Bee County Emergency Operations Center at the Expo Center for the price of $111,000.
• Approved to award vendor for RFP No. 21/22-004 for Tax Office Software.
• Approved a subrecipient agreement between Bee County and the Skidmore Water Supply Corporation regarding the construction of a ground water storage tank located in Skidmore, the design, purchase, and installation of one generator at the water treatment plant, three generators to be installed at three lift stations, rebuilding of the clarifier and replacement of critical parts at the Skidmore Wastewater Treatment Plant using 2021 ARP funding.
• Approved a small purchase contract between Bee County and Martin Electric Inc. for the GLO Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery for the Pettus Municipal Utility District Treatment Plant.
• Approved a contract between Bee County and the Texas GLO for the CDBG Local Hazard mitigation Planning Program.
• Approved authorization for the solicitation of administrative services in connection with the Texas GLO CDBG Local Hazard Mitigation Planning Program.
• Approved bond and oath of Michelle Matus as assessor and collector of Bee County for submission to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
• Tabled the discussion of an in kind donation of pipe and solar street lights for the lighting of Bee County’s south entrance sign coming into Beeville from Skidmore. The items have been donated by Bee County Pct. 1 Commissioner Kristopher Linney.
• Approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
• Approved the annual Microsoft licensing renewal for the IT Department.
• Approved a Crime Stoppers request to place a small storage building behind the community affairs building.
