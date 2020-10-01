Seitz tabbed to lead BAP

BEEVILLE – Randy Seitz has been named the new chief executive officer of the Bee Area Partnership, according to a release sent out by the group last week.
“This community has invested a lot of time and resources developing a structure that allows the business community to lead the discussion surrounding economic development, and I am excited to be a part of this team,” Seitz said in the release. “My wife and I are looking forward to our return to South Texas and working towards the economic recovery of Beeville and Bee County.”
Seitz most recently served as the president and CEO of the Penn-Northwest Development Corporation in Mercy County, Pennsylvania.
Seitz helped recruit 30 new companies to Mercy County while helping 215 local businesses modernize and expand in his role as the president and CEO of the agency...
