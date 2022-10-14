The Beeville Independent School District honored its first MIghty Trojans of the school year during the District’s Sept. 22 School Board meeting. John Briseno, a custodian at Moreno Junior High, and Erica Lopez, the principal’s secretary at Moreno Junior High, were both honored as September’s Mighty Trojans.
Each month, the Beeville Independent School District honors two district staff members as MIghty Trojan honorees. These individuals are nominated by district staff and are recognized for demonstrating leadership, integrity and many other positive traits that go beyond what is expected of them.
Briseno was described by his colleagues as “Someone who goes
above and beyond in ensuring all students come to a learning environment that is clean and safe. On a daily basis, of his own volition, he finds areas needing improvement and engages in any tasks deemed necessary to keep the Moreno Junior High School campus running smoothly.”
Additionally, Briseno displays a positive attitude when he is asked to take on more than what is always expected.
Lopez is referred to as Wonder Woman by the staff members that nominated her as a MIghty Trojan.
“Every person that walks into the office at Moreno Junior High School is greeted, assisted and blessed by her gift for customer service. Even if the need is not in her department, she goes out of her way to support the needs of the requestor. She will walk with kids, talk to parents and help teachers.
Both Briseno and Lopez were both excited and surprised. Briseno was not aware that people knew what he did for the district, as he works night shifts. Both the recipients of this award are humble individuals, according to Patricia Pawlik-Perales, the director of communications and foundation at Beeville ISD.
To Briseno and Lopez, this was considered a grounding moment for them as they realized the district recognizes and appreciates what they have done to help.
“It makes you feel proud,” said Lopez. “It makes you feel like you’re doing a good job.”
Briseno and Lopez’s work ethic came from their parents, who had similar work ethics. Briseno related a memory of his father before his death. Briseno’s father always told his son that any job that he does should be done to the best of his ability. He also encouraged Briseno to go above and beyond whenever he could.
“I think that both of them are grounded in that work ethic so they are going to continue being themselves and in that they just give and go over and above,” said Pawlik-Perales. “They see something and just do it.”
Briseno, Lopez and Pawlik-Perales feel that anyone who works for a school district is absolutely necessary to a community and are proud to represent the community.
“People don’t know the stories of what goes on inside the school and how many people touched the lives of a student and how the work that everyone does helps make a student successful,” said Pawlik-Perales.
Briseno and Lopez received a gift bag with the following item from the following donors:
• A BISD umbrella from Texas Champion Bank and Beeville ISD Board President Orlando Vasquez.
• A fleece blanket from Beeville ISD Board Trustee Member, Leticia Munoz.
• A $20 Starbucks gift card from Beeville ISD Board Trustee Member, Art Gamez.
• A half day rental to Nifty 50s from Beeville ISD Board Trustee member, Eddie Salazar.
• A clear stadium Bag from Beeville ISD Board Trustee member, Stephanie Moreno.
• A $20 gift certificate from Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy.
• A $20 gift certificate from Wicker Basket.
• A $10 gift certificate from Hatti & Hazel’s.
• A $10 gift card from SONIC Drive-In.
• A $10 Gift Card from BeeHop Yogurt Hive.
• A pen and water bottle from theBeeville Rotary Club.
• A polo shirt from Total Graphics.
• An Anytime Fitness three month subscription from Darryl Martin.
• A $500 check from Blake Fulenwider.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•