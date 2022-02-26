The Bible teaches that the person outside of Christ is without hope, lost and condemned. (see Ephesians 2:12)
This is due to the fact that those outside of Christ are in their sin. (see Ephesians 2:1)
All those outside of Christ, and we were once in that situation, are said to be in darkness and under the rule of Satan. ( see Acts 26:18)
“And you were dead in your trespasses and sins, in which you formerly walked according the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of air, of the spirit that is now working in the sons of disobedience.
“Among them we too all formerly lived in the lusts of our flesh, indulging the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, even as the rest.” (Ephesians 2:1-3)
Because of our sin, we are/were unfit to be in God’s presence. In fact, as we observe in Genesis 3, the physical expulsion from the Garden of Eden gives us a physical expression which alludes to the spiritual condition of sinful human beings; they are separated from God.
Isaiah 59:1-2 says: “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not so short that it cannot save; nor is His ear so dull that it cannot hear.
“But your iniquities have made a separation between you and your God, and your sins have hidden His face from you so that He does not hear.”
Bruce Milne notes: God’s presence actually becomes a place of dread; the fiery sword which barred the way back to Eden represents the terrible truth that in our sin we encounter God’s resistance and opposition, i.e. his holy wrath.
Living in sin and remaining in sin simply means that we do not know God nor have a healthy relationship with Him.
In fact we have become, because of our sin, subject to God’s holy wrath. There may be many things that we cannot understand about God, but His attitude toward sin is not among those things.
The cross itself shows us how serious God views sin; that God in the flesh would deliberately subject Himself to the agony of the cross in order to deal with sin and all of its consequences.
The Bible teaches that sin evokes God’s wrath; notice several passages that reveal this.
In Romans 1:18 Paul says that the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men.
Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry.
On account of these the wrath of God is coming upon the sons of disobedience… (see Colossians 3:5,6)
God’s wrath, perhaps, still is upon each of us here. Romans 5:12 says that death spread unto all men, because all sinned and Romans 3:10, 23 teaches that no-one righteous; for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
The Psalmist said that God is a righteous judge, Yea, a God that hath indignation every day. If a man turn not/ does not repent, He will sharpen/whet His sword; He has bent His bow and made it ready; He hath also prepared for him the instruments of death; He maketh his arrows fiery shafts. (see Psalms 7:11,12)
It is in the unrepentant state of being in sin that God’s wrath abides on all who finds themselves in such fashion because they have not done as Jesus has directed. (see John 3:36).
And in reality we sin against God (see Psalms 51:4). Because mankind is guilty before God, and because it is in God’s nature to deal with sin, God demands that justice be served.
And with regard to sin, justice is served through death. (see Romans 6:23)
And to make a full circle, we can summarize mankind’s condition separated from Jesus by the words of the apostle Paul; “You are dead in your trespasses and sins...” (Ephesians 2:1).
If the narrative were to simply stop at this stage then there definitely is no hope for us, but it is does not stop there.
God is described as compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and faithfulness. (see Exodus 34:6)