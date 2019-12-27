Seven locals graduate at TAMU-CC commencement

CORPUS CHRISTI – Excitement filled the air of the American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi as more than 1,029 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students complete another milestone in their academic journey: the earning of a new degree.
The Island University’s Fall 2019 Commencement, held Saturday, Dec. 14, is a 17% increase over fall 2018 and is the institution’s largest fall graduating class in history. The commencement speaker was Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi City Council member at-large.
The following area students graduated during the ceremony.
Beeville
Bachelor of Business Administration
Brooke Renee Bolton
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dora Arroyos
Master of Science
Ora Elaine Bruns
Adriana Mckinnon
Tuleta
Bachelor of Science
Christian Jordan Cruz, Cum Laude
Skidmore
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Belinda Hernandez
Bachelor of Business Administration
Derrek Wayne Arnold, Magna Cum Laude
The commencement ceremony was livestreamed and a full photo gallery can be found at commencement.tamucc.edu.