Seven locals graduate at TAMU-CC commencement

CORPUS CHRISTI – Excitement filled the air of the American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi as more than 1,029 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students complete another milestone in their academic journey: the earning of a new degree. 

The Island University’s Fall 2019 Commencement, held Saturday, Dec. 14, is a 17% increase over fall 2018 and is the institution’s largest fall graduating class in history. The commencement speaker was Paulette Guajardo, Corpus Christi City Council member at-large.

The following area students graduated during the ceremony.

Beeville

Bachelor of Business Administration

Brooke Renee Bolton

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dora Arroyos

Master of Science

Ora Elaine Bruns

Adriana Mckinnon

Tuleta

Bachelor of Science

Christian Jordan Cruz, Cum Laude

Skidmore

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Belinda Hernandez

Bachelor of Business Administration

Derrek Wayne Arnold, Magna Cum Laude

The commencement ceremony was livestreamed and a full photo gallery can be found at commencement.tamucc.edu.