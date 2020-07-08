BEEVILLE – Seven was not a lucky number for Bee County because that was the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on July 7.
The latest novel coronavirus cases include:
• Male, 20s
• Male, teens
• Female, 50s
• Male, 30s
• Male, 30s
• Male, 20s
• Male, 30s
These new cases do not include those within the county’s three Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons. According to county officials, TDCJ reports two active cases within the McConnell Unit and a total of 17 recovered cases.
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of 6:50 a.m. July 8, Bee County has 49 active COVID-19 cases, 36 recovered cases and 91 total cases – including county residents and inmates. However, local officials know that these numbers from the Department of State Health Services are not accurate, partly because they have not been adjusted to reflect the seven new cases.
“Our case count is higher, which means our recovered case count should be higher,” he said. “And, our active case count could be higher as well.
“There are 19 inmate cases ... and 79 community cases, so the Bee County confirmed total is 98 total cases since tracking began.”
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts, to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.