An array of local organizations have partnered together to help the furry friends of Beeville.
Local animals held at the Beeville Animal Shelter are in need of supplies for the holiday season, as are the caretakers of the Beeville Animal Shelter that guide lost and abandoned pets through daily routines. To get the shelter the supplies it needs, the Junior Service League of Beeville and McCoy’s Building Supply are hosting a “Cause For Paws” supply drive fundraiser.
The fundraiser will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, at McCoy’s, located at 170 W. FM 351, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those wishing to donate can bring the most-requested items of the shelter:
• Powdered formula for both puppies and kittens
• Blankets
• Dog food
(hard and soft)
• Cat food
(hard and soft)
• Puppy pads
• Cat littler
• Parvo shots
(from Tractor Supply’s Beeville location)
Monetary donations and gift cards to Tractor Supply are also acceptable donations.
For more information on the fundraiser, contact McCoy’s Building Supply at 361-358-5111.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•