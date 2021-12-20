The Bee County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a new scam involving car wraps.
The BCSO says the new scam calls for the receiver to deposit a fraudulent check to their bank account, then withdraw funds to pay a “technician.”
The scam letter also promises a $200 Amazon gift card that will be sent with the “second week salary.”
“When the bank finds out the check is fraudulent, they hold the victim accountable for the entire check,” the BCSO warned with a post on its Facebook page. “This will only work on people who have matching funds in their bank account, otherwise the bank would not have cleared the check to begin with.”
The document is littered with grammatical errors and the image at the top of the letter features a generic image of several vehicles that have been wrapped.
The letter also contains a signature, but does not list the name of the person who has signed the document.
“Please be vigilant and don’t fall victim to this scam,” the BCSO warns on its Facebook post.
