BEEVILLE – What a thief stole, this community is returning sevenfold with a celebration Saturday that the entire community is invited to attend.
This party at Flournoy Park is in honor of Jessi Spann, who turns 10 Sunday.
And the present she has been wanting will be a surprise, a new, custom wheelchair bought with money donated by businesses and residents.
In June, thieves stole the girl’s wheelchair from the back of her mother’s truck while it was parked in the driveway of their home. The mother sent out a message hoping someone would return it.
That message caught the attention of John Gutierrez, who posted about it on Facebook.
Within five hours, donations began pouring in and enough was raised to buy her a replacement.
This is not just any chair, though.
Jessi suffers from three diseases of the brain, cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy. So this is a custom piece designed around her body and needs.
Hot dogs and snow cones will be provided that evening with music by DJ Mixx for the event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Bounce houses were donated by Marco Garcia.
Of course, anyone who wants to bring a present for Jessi is welcome to do so.
Gutierrez said they will begin this party with a prayer and then at 7 p.m. they plan to surprise her with the chair.
“This is all being paid for with money we had left over from donations,” he said. “We are going to use every penny towards this.”
Jessi, who goes to school in Oklahoma but was down this summer visiting her mother who just recently moved here, arrives this week in time for the surprise
“Any time something negative happens there has to be something positive that comes out of it,” Gutierrez said.
It did, rallying a community behind a girl that none of those who donated even knew.
“The scripture says, when the devil steals from you, he will have to give back sevenfold,” Jesse Berthold, pastor at New Life Church, said previously.
