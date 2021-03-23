Shop for a Cause benefits historical society in February

Buz and Mary Rauch, owners of the Bee Perk Gourmet Coffee Shop and Bee is for Books have donated $110 to the Bee County Historical Society as part of the “Shop for a Cause Tuesday” going on downtown.
The Rauch’s business is so far the only business currently undertaking this venture, and it is proving to be fruitful for area charities.
“We at the Bee Perk and Bee is for Books, couldn’t have done this without our Beeville citizens and communities,” said the Rauches. “When you shop small and shop local, it helps your community more than you will ever know.”
Every Tuesday, Bee Perk and Bee is for Books donates 25 percent of their sales to a local charity, and each month, a different charity is chosen. February was chosen for the Bee County Historical Society.
“Thank you, Beeville for your support,” said the Rauches. “The Beeville Animal Shelter has been chosen for the month of March, so come on by and have coffee or buy a book every Tuesday to help support a great cause.”