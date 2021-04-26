Police in Beeville are seeking information related to an incident in which two houses and a vehicle were struck by gunfire on the southeast side of town.
Chief Robert Bridge of the Beeville Police Department said that at 2:56 a.m. April 14, police received a call from someone reporting that shots were fired in the area of the 600 block of South Quinn Street. Officers who responded were unable to locate any damage or evidence so they cleared the scene.
Then at 3:36 a.m., Bridge said officers responded to the 700 block of West Youst Street after someone else reported that shots were fired at their residence.
“They found evidence that the house had been shot at, including a hole in the house and shell casings indicating the type of weapon and evidence from inside the residence,” Bridge said. “There was damage in the front of the house.”
At least one vehicle parked outside the residence had one of its tires shot and there was a bullet hole in its body. However, there were no reported injuries.
The chief said some neighbors reported seeing two vehicles in the area around the time of the incident, possibly a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz and a second sports car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. All Crime Stoppers calls remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for cash rewards.