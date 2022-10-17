Beeville residents of all ages have the chance to flex their smarts in the inaugural It’s Okay to be Smart event hosted at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Oct. 22.
According to Associate Minister Jeffrey Jackson, this event was born from Jackson’s time serving as a substitute teacher.
“One of the things I saw was that a lot of kids don’t feel like they are allowed to show how smart they are,” said Jackson. “There is sometimes an environment that makes people hide their intelligence or their smartness or their love for learning. We want to combat that by showing the value of being smart.”
Jackson’s father, Elmer Jackson, has been doing youth ministry for several years. He came up with an idea to reward kids for what they know. Jackson is building on this idea by rewarding not just children, but entire families.
“Our catchphrase is ‘answer questions, get prizes, have fun.’ We want the whole family to engage in that,” said Jeffrey.
The main event will be a simulation of a game show. The guest moderators include Beeville Mayor Brian Watson, Adrienne Zermeno and Jesus Olivares. The A.C. Jones theater department will be creating a set for the church to use during this event. This set will be designed to look like a classic television game show.
Children will answer questions from Brain Quest flashcards. Older participants will answer trivia questions from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The winning teams from each group will win a pair of Air Force 1 shoes from Nike shoes
Businesses in the community will also be setting up games and prizes outside of the church for families to participate in. These businesses and prizes include:
• Sonic, providing 50 ice cream treats and 50 cherry limeades,
• Room for Dessert provided 20 assorted desserts
• Bubble Island provided Big Kahuna car washes
Starbucks will provide coffee to attendees at the event.
Blake Fulenwider paid for the 32 pairs of Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Aztec Chevrolet paid for the shirts that volunteers and contestants will be wearing.
There will also be popcorn vendors, cotton candy, face painting, giant Jenga and Cornhole. A scavenger hunt will be hosted inside the church as well.
The event is still accepting contestants and volunteers. A QR code for signup can be found on the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page. If interested parties are unable to access the QR code, they can also call Jeffrey at 908-510-5584.
