Beeville Code Enforcement is implementing a new yellow sign to advise property owners that their properties are violating maintenance laws. The yellow sign warns owners and tenants, allowing them to handle the marked issue immediately.
The sign can be marked by city employees to describe the violation. The possible violations shown on the sign are:
• High weeds and grass
• Shrubs
• Trash and litter
• Junk vehicles. Along with these notices, the sign will also include a compliance date and contact info for more information.
So far, Beeville has put out two yellow signs. Beeville Code Enforcement plans to use these signs to address only the most severe property code violations. In less severe cases, code enforcement will hang a sign on the door instead.
According to John Chen, the assistant city manager for Beeville, the sign was implemented following a recent period of prolonged rainfall. The sudden rainfall allowed for plant growth throughout the city. Some of these properties that received rainfall have not kept up with the growth of grass and weeds.
“It is important to take control of the grass and weeds before it becomes an issue,” said Chen. “We are going around the city to identify this problem to remind the property owners and tenants to mow and maintain their property to meet city standards.”
According to Chen, if the violation is not handled within 10 days of notice, the city will become involved to abate the violations. In this case, the owner or tenant may be taken to municipal court.
“This is something that we would like to remind the property owner,” said Chen. “To take care of their properties. We don’t like to leave these warnings. If they can take care of their property, we won’t have a yellow sign issue.”
