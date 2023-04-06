The City of Beeville has closed a deal on the acquisition of the former Hughes Oil & Gas Building.
The building will be the new city hall.
City Manager John Benson signed the closing documents purchasing the site on March 20th, according to a press release issued by the city. The new building will enable the city to consolidate city services into one location, which will be more convenient for citizens and staff alike.
The building will undergo renovations, among which will be the construction of a new front entrance. The new city hall will house the Beeville Police Department, Municipal Court, Utilities Department and Development Services Department. City Administration and City Council meetings will also be held in the new building.
Transition will take some time, with the first stage beginning later in 2023 and to continue through 2024.