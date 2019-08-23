Good news is the hottest portion of the summer is almost behind us.
Weather reports were signaling that high temps would only be in the mid-90s and decreasing as the days shorten and Labor Day nears.
However, bad news is that traffic through Beeville currently is a mess – particularly on Highway 181 Business on the city’s north side between the high school area and college.
Motorists better pack their patience is they try to navigate between the narrow, shifting lanes along with the clouds of dust, road repair crews, large trucks and now school buses.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge urged motorists to slow down and pay attention to crosswalks, stopping school buses and students crossing streets.
“Not every crosswalk is in sight of a school campus,” Bridge said. “There’s a crosswalk at Sonic where there are no school zone lights to slow down traffic.”
The chief reminded motorists that “people in the crosswalks have the right of way.” Drivers must stop for anyone in a crosswalk, particularly the busy ones on North St. Mary’s Street near the high school.
In past years, TxDOT has encouraged drivers to be extra cautious as school zones become more active, which started Monday.
The most common causes of accidents in school zones, as well as road construction zones, are preventable. They are: 1) failure to control speed, 2) driver inattention and 3) failure to yield right of way.
Following those simple tips can help children reach school safely and help drivers avoid costly fines and tickets.
Drivers should remain alert at all times. Stay off your cellphones.
Always obey school and construction zone speed limit signs and directions. Remember, traffic fines usually double in those zones.
Keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially children gathered near bus stops. Be alert for youngsters who might dart across the street or between vehicles near schools.
And stay far away from drugs and alcohol which may impair driving.
The police chief reiterated that drivers need to take their time when traveling through areas where work is underway and pay attention to the road cones and signs showing where they should be driving.
Remember where the school zones and crosswalks are located, Bridge said. Perhaps, the best advice is to avoid those congested areas entirely and find alternate routes.
This is just a temporary inconvenience – a small price to pay for smoother highways. And think of the school zone signs flashing as another harbinger of the approaching fall, cooler weather and football season.