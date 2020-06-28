Silvas selected as interim judge

BEEVILLE – Former Bee County District Clerk Anna Marie Silvas has been selected to serve as Beeville’s interim municipal judge.
The city council voted unanimously at a June 16 special meeting to appoint Silvas. City Secretary Gabriella Hernandez said Silvas was one of four people to apply for the position.
“That’s actually good because it’s a part-time job,” Hernandez said.
The municipal judge works 20-30 hours per week “if that, and that’s on the busy side,” she said. Municipal court is held only one or two times per month.
“In addition to municipal court, they also magistrate on evenings and weekends,” said City Manager John Benson. “They are on call, as needed.”
Silvas, along with her husband, Michael, owns and operates Texas Southern Insurance in Beeville. She is a graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. Silvas holds an associate in liberal arts from Coastal Bend College and a bachelor in public administration from Texas State University.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220.