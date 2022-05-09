After a full half year of time and effort, Simmons First National Corporation completed its merger with Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.
The merger was announced back in November 2021, during which the two companies worked together to make the transition as smooth as possible. The merger was closed on April 8. After the systems conversion over the following weekend, the branches opened on April 11 as Simmons Bank.
“Spirit of Texas and Simmons have enjoyed a strong, mutual relationship dating back to 2013,” said Kent Fry, the regional community president for Simmons Bank. “... Our primary challenge involved training. Technology, processes and learning about the new products and services that we’d be able to offer our customers.”
Fry said that both teams at Spirit and Simmons have experience from past acquisitions both companies have gone through. According to Fry, this made the transition rather smooth.
“Simmons also uses a ‘buddy’ system, so we had people on site, working side by side during and after the conversion to assist and answer questions and to help ensure we could serve our customers,” said Fry.
Now that the merger is complete, Simmons Bank still has a primary focus on providing its customers with the products and services they need to meet their financial needs.
“As part of Simmons Bank, we now have access to a broader array of products and services,” said Fry. “... Like Spirit, Simmons is well known for being a strong community partner.”
