A quiet Monday morning in Beeville was disrupted when the Beeville Police Department received a call from an employee at Simmons Bank reporting a robbery.
The 11:56 a.m. call was received on May 23 and prompted swift action from Beeville PD officers, as well as the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Beeville ISD PD. An additional call was made when it was determined that the suspect was attempting to steal a vehicle.
The suspect was apprehended minutes later after attempting to flee on foot.
The Beeville Police Department determined that the suspect was unarmed. No injuries were reported during the robbery and arrest.
The alleged perpetrator is facing a robbery charge and attempted robbery of a vehicle.
The Beeville Police Department lauded the efforts of the other responding agencies, stating that multiple officers were on the scene within minutes.
The situation was resolved without injuries to any party. However, the Beeville Police Department reminds the public to follow a specific procedure when faced with crimes such as these.
The Beeville Police Department recommends that citizens cooperate with the suspect’s demands and try to remember the suspect’s defining features along with vehicle descriptions if they attempt to escape in a vehicle.
