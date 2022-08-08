Simmons First National Corporation saw a strong second quarter for 2022 despite being significantly impacted by accounting adjustments and the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares.
“Our strategy of restructuring our loan portfolio over the past two years not only diversified the risk profile but also established capacity which should provide the foundation for additional loan and revenue growth, which is evident in our loan pipeline and unfunded commitments,” according to a statement by George A. Makris Jr., the CEO and chairman for Simmons First National Corporation. “Our liquidity is solid and our capital is strong. We are growing in all markets as demonstrated by the addition of nearly 2,000 business deposit accounts in the quarter.”
Makris said that thanks to wise technology investments, the company’s digital products have expanded. In addition, Alex Carriles, the chief digital officer for Simmons First National Corporation, was recognized as a digital banker of the year by American Banker.
“Other initiatives, such as the engagement of Disney Institute to help us focus on our customer service standards, will continue to headline our Better Bank objective,” said Makris.
Highlights for the second quarter include:
• Diluted EPS was $0.21 and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52.
• Revenue increased 20% on a linked quarter basis driven by the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, solid legacy SFNC net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion.
• Noninterest expenses increased 22% on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense increased 9%.
• Provision for credit losses totaled $33.9 million, reflecting Day 2 accounting provision for acquired loans and unfunded commitments
• Total loans were up 26% and total deposits up 14% on a linked quarter basis. Legacy SFNC loans were up 7% and deposits relatively unchanged.
• Credit quality metrics reflect conservative risk profile and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk acquired loan portfolios Common equity to assets ratio at 11.98%; TCE ratio at 7.03%.
• In addition Simmons First National Corporation reported for the second quarter:
• A net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter.
• Net interest income totaling $185.1 million.
• Noninterest income totaling $40.2 million.
• Noninterest expenses totaling $156.8 million
• Loans and unfunded loan commitments totaling $15.1 billion.
• $22 billion in deposits.
• Total nonperforming loans were $63.6 million.
• $3.3 billion in total common stockholders’ equity.
• As a result of this quarter’s earnings, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s Class A common stock of $0.19 per share. This will be payable on Oct. 2 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15.
During this second quarter, the company repurchased approximately 2 million shares of its Class A common stock under its 2022 stock repurchase program.
Makris expressed his pride in the members of the Simmons team, stating they truly exemplify their Better Together cultural cornerstone.
