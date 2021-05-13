Sink or swim: Will the city pool open?

The topic of opening the city pool this year continued to drown at city council on April 27.
Mayor Pro-tem and Ward IV Councilman Benny Puente Jr. immediately suggested keeping it closed for financial reasons.
“The pool does not generate revenue,” said Puente. “We knew coming back from COVID we were going to have challenges and it was going to be hard to get it going. I propose we keep it closed this year and focus on bigger issues.”
Ward V Councilman Brian Watson was the biggest defender of the pool opening stating it was hard to stomach the idea of a golf course being open, but not an institution of the city such as the pool, for kids.
“We need to open the pool for the kids,” said Watson. “We spent money on that slide and improvements. It would be a shame to keep it closed another year. Yes, we had a rough year, but families need a place to take their kids.”
Puente sympathized, but remained impartial.
“I think parents can find something for their kids to do or they can read a book or something. We don’t need to open the pool. We need to make adjustments and work on our budget.”
Financial documents from a previous year highlighted the deficit issue.
The Bernardo C. Sandoval Sr. Municipal Swimming Pool generates less than $13,000 with a $60,000 expenditure.
“I would love to see the pool open,” said Ward I Councilman Ford Patton. “I think it’s a wonderful thing for the kids but our biggest challenge is having the adequate staff to safely monitor attendees.”
The council and secretary confirmed that advertisement with the Bee-Picayune for staff, especially lifeguards, would provide the greatest indication for how quickly a team could be recruited and trained.
Parks and Recreations Superintendent Fred Diaz said his department is in the process of cleaning and painting the pool in preparation for the council’s final decision.
“I can have the pool ready in a month,” said Diaz.
The city would also provide the necessary training certifications through the Red Cross upon hiring.
Watson proposed a small hike in prices for swim passes, including introducing a season swim pass for $75 per individual and $25 for each additional pass from the same address for Beeville residents who visit the pool often.
The council also discussed weekend hours, which would be dependent on the schedules of the lifeguards.
Watson proposed opening the facility by Memorial Day.
The council will make their final decision at the next City Council meeting scheduled for May 11.
The council also approved a purchase order between the city of Beeville and Kendig Keast Collaborative for Comprehensive Planning Services for $150,000.
The firm, based in Sugarland, specializes in long-range future-based plans to help develop and implement an action plan to revitalize the city.
Meredith Dang and Matthew O’Rourke, who represented the firm, spoke of working directly with the community over 12 months with a ten part series of town hall meetings. “These focus groups helps us understand the wants, needs and desires of the community,” said Dang. “We want to hear from everybody because it takes all entities coming together to make this a success.”
The firm will also help with zoning and planning, surveys and online posts and presentation accessible for all.
The council approved the 2019-2020 Annual Audited Financials and Single Audit by Beyer and Company. Wayne Beyer, CPA, explained the city is doing “better than last year and on the right track” but is still struggling with debt and lower than average coverage amount.
The council also approved a Winter Storm Utility Relief Program to help customers who suffered from water main breaks.
The program will provide credit for those who suffered significant damage, more than likely those with over 2,000 gallon difference.
Customers will be able to apply and provide documentation to qualify for the credit in August.
The council also tabled a proposal for an ordinance to prohibit camping in city limits.
Multiple councilmembers expressed their concern about the growing number of transients and complaints from local businesses.
Beeville Police Chief Robert Bridge said the ordinance would only serve as a prophylactic and wants to continue working with the city for a better solution for the issue.
