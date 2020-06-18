BEEVILLE – A local woman is faced with the task of burying a man who not only was her brother, but also her best friend.
“People would say to me, ‘You are his everything.’ To me, he was my everything. Nobody will understand the bond that we had,” said Martina Barrera-Loya about her brother, Ernest Barrera of Beeville.
Martina said Ernest died doing what he loved – riding his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She said he was riding the bike to Corpus Christi to be serviced when he was involved in a crash that would claim his life. Ernest was 55.
Martina said Ernest’s wife, Darla, was following him when the crash occurred. Ernest was not wearing a helmet.
A father of seven grown children, Ernest was known for his strong love of family. Martina said he would make it a point to visit his kids, siblings and cousins whenever possible.
“He had a heart of gold,” she said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the crash, which occurred June 10 at approximately 1:24 p.m.
According to DPS spokesman Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed that Ernest was traveling south on U.S. 181 on his motorcycle when he attempted to make a right turn on to state Highway 359 West.
A 2001 Monaco Coach Motor Home, towing a 2006 Nissan Xterra, was being driven north on U.S. 181 and was coming to a stop at the highway’s intersection with S.H. 359.
Brandley said it is believed Ernest failed to control his speed while rounding a curve and struck the left-front tire of the motor home.
Ernest was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the motor home was not injured.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220.