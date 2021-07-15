Sisters Anna Maldonado and Diana Martinez said they owe their creative talent to their father.
“My dad made me this desk in two days,” said Martinez pointing to a big, sturdy wooden desk on which her laptop and art projects sit. “We really wouldn’t be here without him and his support and his ideas and just always there helping us and behind us.”
Maldonado and Martinez, daughters of Antonio “Tony” Martinez, make up the Twisted Belles partnership that makes art with antlers as well as other projects like painted canvases, skulls, shoes and anything else at which they want to try their hand.
“We have always been drawing and painting,” said Maldonado. “I work at the art museum and it’s just something I love doing. We love being in here and creating things.”
Martinez has a room dedicated in her home that they refer to as their “art space” where they spend hours researching projects, with music in the background and good conversation while they paint and create projects that sometimes sell out before they’re even placed on the shelf for sale.
“My dad finds antlers all the time on the ranch so we had a plethora at our fingertips just waiting for us to make something with them,” said Maldonado.
“He would say what if we try this or what about that,” said Martinez. “And we would just take it and run with it. There’s a lot of trial and error to find what works and what people like.”
The sisters spoke about raw antlers, varnished antlers, antler keychains, antler handles, antler jewelry holders, antler necklaces and ties, picture frames, antlers with wood burned designs and more ideas in the works.
“It’s hard to find a balance with work and family and friends,” said Maldonado. “We can only make so many at a time so we never really have a big inventory. Honestly, by the time we walk into the store people are already asking to buy them and we never even get to display them sometimes.”
Twisted Belles sell out of Full Circle Village, but hope to have their own shop some day where they can focus on their own projects, like painting small animal skulls.
Anna carefully held a small armadillo skull that she painted with bold colors, after being inspired by the movie Coco and the Day of the Dead themes.
Skulls of a bobcat, raccoon, coyotes are displayed on a shelf nearby waiting to be painted.
The sisters agreed that when they are painting, they are relaxed and often lose track of time.
“My husband will come in here and ask, ‘Hey are you going to take a break and eat something?’” Martinez laughed. “That’s why there’s half-finished projects all over the room because we’re constantly starting new things as the ideas come to us because we’re trying to do so much in such little time.”
The sisters are happy to be a part of the artistic community in Beeville that they say is not always supported.
“We know it’s hard sometimes to spend money on things that people create just because you want them,” Maldonado said. “But after we spend so much time making something special and one of a kind, it’s hard to just give it away or be told that it costs too much.”
Both sisters seem in shock and humble to know that their handmade crafts are displayed in someone’s home.
“It’s exciting and it makes us happy to know that someone loved our creation enough to put it in their house and look at it everyday,” said Martinez. “That’s pretty awesome. Our dad is constantly inspiring us with ideas and helping us with his tools, so a lot goes into those projects and I’m glad people can enjoy them.”
