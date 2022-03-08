Six students from A.C. Jones High School recently participated in the Texas All-State Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 9-12.
According to A.C. Jones Choir Director Cesar Galaviz, this is a very competitive process where only the top eight performers in each singing voice get to advance into the Texas All-State auditions.
“For example, in the first round you have 79 sopranos, then the top eight advance to the state audition,” said Galaviz.
These students have been training their voices and learning their music since the summer of 2021.
“For the most part, they go to choir camps,” said Galaviz, “but they’ve been working on this music since the summer. ... They go through that journey and then when they get into area auditions ... they meet with other regions from Houston and San Antonio. They come together, and out of the 24 that audition, the top four make the Texas All-State Choir.”
This year, six students made the Texas All-State Choir. These students were Steven Sypolt (bass), Izabella Rojas (soprano), Caleb Mayer (tenor), Caleb McMullen (tenor), Kinlee Ramon (alto) and Amy Elliot (alto 1).
Throughout the state, only 1,875 students get selected from a pool of 70,000 students for the Texas All-State Choir. Getting selected for the Texas All-State Choir is the highest honor that a Texas music student can receive.
Galaviz feels nothing but pride for his students and his school regarding their accomplishments and their drive.
“Seeing them out there, seeing them experience that, I know they won’t be the same when they come back,” said Galaviz. “... They’ll be at another level. They’ll be thinking differently.”
Rojas looks at the experience as a major growing experience as well as a memory she will not ever forget.
Ramon noted the passion of those around her and appreciated the experience.
“I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything,” said Ramon.
For all six students, this was their first time participating in the Texas All-State Choir. However, the students were all confident in their abilities.
“It’s not that we know we are gonna make it, but we are confident in ourselves,” said Ramon
While the six students all view their time in San Antonio as something they will never forget, all of them view their tutelage under Galaviz as something that heavily influenced their success.
“I think everybody thinks of Galaviz as a father figure,” said Rojas. “He’s just always been there for everybody, for all of us since the beginning. He helped us grow as people and as musicians.”
McMullen, who was recently named the winner of the 2022 Joe Barnhart Scholars Award, also spoke on the inspiration Galaviz has been to the students.
“He came into our lives and transformed us to sing the way that we did,” said McMullen. “I’m extremely grateful for that.”
Now that it is all over, these students are hoping to make it again next year.
“All-State opens up so many opportunities for you as a student,” said Ramos. “... We got to go talk with colleges and meet with music professors. It opens your eyes to how much is out there in the music world.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•