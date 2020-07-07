BEEVILLE – Six additional Bee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of resident cases to 72.
The latest cases, confirmed on July 6, include:
• Female, 20s
• Female, 20s
• Female, 30s
• Female, 50s
• Female, 40s
• Female, 30s
According to Bee County Judge Trace Morrill, as of July 7 at 7 a.m., Bee County has 33 active cases, 36 recovered cases and 85 total cases – including county residents and inmates at its three Texas Department of Community Justice prisons. However, local officials know that these numbers from the Department of State Health Services are not accurate, partly because they have not been adjusted to reflect the six new cases.
“Our case count is higher, which means our recovered case count should be higher,” he said. “And, our active case count could be higher as well.
“There are 19 inmate cases ... and 72 community cases, so the Bee County confirmed total is 91 total cases since tracking began.”
TDCJ’s online dashboard reflects only 1 active inmate case within the McConnell Unit, and a total of 18 recovered inmate cases among the county’s three prison units, Morrill said.
Officials remind residents to keep up their social distancing efforts over the July 4 holiday weekend and to wash their hands and wear their masks out in public.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 361-492-5981, remains open to answer coronavirus questions and conduct pre-screening interviews for the drive-through testing facility.