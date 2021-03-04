The Skidmore Historical Society invites the community to take a look back at 2020 and put their thoughts on paper about how the chain of “Covid events” has affected their life in a project titled “Your Story”.
In 1918, a flu crossed the oceans and caused worldwide devastation, a pandemic. Later, historians searched for records, clippings, pictures, accounts of hardships, those who overcame and stories of the common man. Some of that information became bits of books, movies or chronicles of data for research. Museums have a duty to preserve the past, but also should preserve the present for the future.
“We’re asking you to become a part of local history by sharing Your Story for a new display we’ll prepare for this fall,” said Society member Pam Tull. “Your story is one thread of many, and together they will open a window into our community – how you coped, survived, your views, actions and reactions, altered plans, employment, and life. We all have a story to tell.”
Submissions and collections will be filed in binders and kept on hand as reference for others.
The Skidmore Historical Society is a small group of locals that meet once a month in the former Randleman home that is now a museum for Skidmore, located at the corner of Highway 181 and East Sullivan St. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. Anyone who has an interest in local history is invited to join. Membership is free.
The home is open from 2-4 p.m. each Sunday with many artifacts, pictures and written history of Skidmore and surrounding communities. Visit the original Skidmore Jail and see the newly acquired privy. Pictures are encouraged.
Your Story submissions can be dropped off at the museum or mailed to the Skidmore Historical Society, P.O. Box 243 Skidmore, TX 78389, or dropped off at the office of JP 4 Leticia Cantu at 301 East Sullivan St. in Skidmore. Her office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.