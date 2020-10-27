BEEVILLE – One of two Skidmore men who pleaded guilty to murder for their roles in an 88-year-old woman’s slaying in 2017 has learned his fate.
Christopher Diaz, who was sentenced Oct. 14 by Judge Patrick Flanigan of the 156th Judicial District Court to spend the next 45 years of his life in a state prison. Diaz was just 17 on Nov. 13, 2017, when he and Ruben Echavarria – who was 18 – robbed and tortured Dora Koop, who lived alone in her Skidmore home.
“The woman was duct taped, tortured and she finally died of a heart attack,” said Investigator John Landreth of the 156th Judicial District.
Koop’s family, after becoming worried that they had not heard from her, called the Bee County Sheriff’s Office. A responding deputy found her body in the home but did not see her car outside...
