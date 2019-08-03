Skidmore native to throw Astros’ first pitch

A dream will come true for Julienne Sugarek when she throws out the first pitch for the Houston Astros game on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Minute Maid Park.
“Baseball has always been a part of my life,” she says. “My parents took me to my first Astros game when I was five months old, and I grew up running the bases after practice for the Skidmore Little League baseball teams that my dad coached.”
Sugarek, who graduated from Skidmore-Tynan High School in 1997, is now a vice president for CenterPoint Energy in Houston. The Houston Astros are honoring CenterPoint Energy first responders by hosting a CNP Day at Minute Maid Park. There will be a pre-game ceremony where six natural gas and electric technicians will be honored, and then Sugarek will take the mound to throw out the first pitch.
“Hopefully I can channel the skills my dad taught me during the time he was coaching Little League and my softball teams,” Sugarek said. Her father, Robert Sugarek, is a lifelong Skidmore resident along with her paternal grandmother, Grace Smith. Sugarek’s maternal grandparents are Henry and Patsy Schirmer, residents of Clareville.