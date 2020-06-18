Skidmore tabs Myers

SKIDMORE – With an interim superintendent now at the helm, the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District board of trustees has officially begun its search for a successor for former Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton.
The board, at its June 8 meeting voted to formally accept a consulting agreement with Doug Arnold and Dr. Artie Arismendarez – who also is the superintendent of the Calallen ISD. As part of the agreement, Arnold said he would craft a community survey that will be available on the district’s website, in which residents can weigh in on what they want in a superintendent.
When it came time to take action to hire an interim superintendent, the board opted to go into closed session. Board President Will Carriger did not read the relevant statute that explained why the closed meeting was necessary, which is required by law.
When the board returned to open session after about a half hour, trustees voted unanimously to accept Arnold’s recommendation to hire Sherry H. Myers of Aransas Pass as the interim superintendent. She took the reins June 10.
According to her resume, Myers since 2007 has owned Focus Educational Consulting, LLC. She worked from 2005-18 in the Aransas County ISD, in positions including the gifted and talented coordinator, assistant principal and director of instruction. She served from 2001-05 as the superintendent in the Pettus ISD and previously worked in the Beeville and Goliad school districts.
Myers holds a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Houston-Victoria and a bachelor of arts in teaching from Sam Houston State University.
Also during the meeting, Barton – whose last day was June 9 – discussed considerations related to COVID-19 and reopening for the upcoming school year. He said that depending upon conditions at that time, options are to return to school as normal, a hybrid approach in which teachers would be limited to 10 students that might include students attending schools on alternating days or weeks or resuming distance learning.
“If you have all of the students coming back to school, is it a good idea to put 250 kids in a cafeteria breathing on each other?” Barton asked.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Ashworth said, “We are operating off of doing a traditional ‘all kids come back.’ That’s what we’re planning for, that’s what we’re hoping for.”
Barton said in preparation of the possibility of having to isolate students who present COVID-19 symptoms, the district plans to hire a full-time assistant school nurse.
In other business, during an update about Bee County property values. Barton said that because of the Karankawa wind farm coming online, it is likely that the maintenance and operation side of the district’s tax rate, currently at $1.0683 per $100 of taxable property value, could drop by as much as 10 cents.
“We are going to have the lowest possible tax rate by law,” he said.
However, Barton cautioned that these are “rough projections” and that because of increased property value, the district will receive less state aid.
The district could receive its first abatement payment in January and it is estimated that check will total $400,000 to $700,000, Barton said.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-358-5220.