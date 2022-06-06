“To my classmates, I hope you know that you have been a great source of motivation. I wish you only the very best. Thank you for the memories and may God bless each of you.”
These were the words valedictorian Anil Patel said to the Skidmore-Tynan High School graduating class of 2022.
Students took to the stage on May 27 at the Skidmore-Tynan ISD’s Bobcat Stadium as friends cheered and hollered both from the stands and from the gathered graduating class.
As each student bid their high school goodbye, salutatorian Lucas Olivares offered words of encouragement to his fellow graduates.
“... Everyone be proud as tonight marks the first night of the rest of our lives,” said Olivares. “Our lives are not defined by our high school careers as we make our own paths. ... There are many paths the graduating class will take. Some of us will go into the workforce. Others will go to college and get a degree and some will join the military. These paths may cross and diverge, but don’t let that fool you, as everyone of us here has the ability to be successful.”
Olivares urged his former classmates to work hard, as things will not just be given to them in life.
Skidmore-Tynan High School Principal Stella Resio stated how proud she was of the graduating class. “One of my greatest pleasures has been watching you blossom into young adults,” said Resio.
Resio gave the students three final pieces of advice:
• Be open minded.
• Do not be afraid of evolution.
• Show up and stand out.
Along with his final words to his fellow classmates, Patel thought back on his time spent at Skidmore-Tynan High School.
“As we look to the future, I challenge us to take stock of the events and experiences that continue to shape society and consider what our contributions and impact will be,” said Patel. “At this pivotal juncture in our young lives, we must ask ourselves, ‘where will we be in exactly one year? Five years? In 10 years? How will we get there? What will be our footprint? Tonight, I challenge us to take a leap of faith into the future, boldy, confidently, and, in the words of our class song, ‘Let’s set this world on fire.’”
“I have no words. It’s just overwhelming,” said Conner Salinas, crying tears of joy for his and his classmates’ accomplishments. “... I feel great but also sad.”
As the Skidmore-Tynan graduating class of 2022 step forth into the world, Patel urged students to be the architect of their future and to be true to themselves.
“Family and friends, we now present to you, the Skidmore-Tynan class of 2022!” shouted Resio as the ceremony concluded, beginning the next chapter of these former students’ lives.
