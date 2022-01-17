Skidmore-Tynan ISD announced Monday that it would remain closed through Jan. 21.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Richard Waterhouse said that the district did not have enough healthy staff members to remain open due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We just don’t have enough healthy staff or the ability to bring in substitute teachers to continue this week,” the statement read. “We had an additional 10 staff test positive as of this morning.”
Waterhouse added that the district would not need to extend the school year because it had built extra calamity days into the district calendar.
“I understand the strain the closing places on our families and would not do this if there were an alternative,” Waterhouse’s statement read.
He encouraged parents to continue to follow the district Facebook page for updates and also said that the district would continue to offer meals for pickup.
Athletics, Waterhouse said, will continue as scheduled because the closure is related to a staffing shortage.
The games scheduled for Tuesday against Aransas Pass for the girls and boys basketball teams have been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 19.
“This action is taken reluctantly, but is in the best interest of our students and staff. Guidance changes continuously and I will ensure that we will communicate our plans as they change,” Waterhouse said.