Skidmore-Tynan ISD undergoing transition

SKIDMORE – While teaching assignments are being finalized for the upcoming school year that starts in August, the Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District board of trustees also has begun the process of finding a new superintendent.
At a special meeting June 1, the board accepted the resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton, whose last official day of work was Tuesday, June 9. Barton, in his resignation letter that he read aloud, expressed pleasure for the opportunity to serve for three years in the district’s top post and said that the decision to depart came “with heavy heart.”
“I have been consistently amazed by the commitment of S-TISD staff to ensure student success,” he said. “S-TISD students are the most respectful and hardworking students that I have seen in my 20 plus years of education. This is a testament to the dedicated efforts of staff and the S-TISD board of trustees’ leadership.
Trustees also voted to execute a $5,000 superintendent search agreement with consultants Doug Arnold and Dr. Artie Arismendarez, who will search for Barton’s successor. Arnold, who was present for the meeting and gave a presentation said, “We both screen all the applicants. We both call all of the applicants.”
The job will be posted beginning this week on both the Texas ISD and the Texas Association of School Administrators’ websites, he said. Applications will be due July 10, and interviews will be conducted July 20-24. But with a lot of school administrators already committed to districts for the coming school year and the COVID-19 pandemic still putting a strain on education statewide, Arnold knows the process could be challenging.
“I’ve never done a search with the COVID thing the way it is right now,” he said. “So how that sorts out, I have no idea.”
The board reached a consensus that Arnold should present his recommendation for an interim superintendent at its Monday, June 8, meeting.
Also at that meeting, the board will select two new members to fill the vacancies left by the May 11 resignations of trustees James Bennett and Edward Polasek, who served as president and vice president, respectively.
Barton suggested that because of this period of transition, that the board should select someone who wants to serve long term and work with the new superintendent, high school principal and athletic director.
“Whomever you appoint for these positions, they’ll have to file – if they want to – for those seats in November,” he said.
Because of the departure of the top two officers, the board voted at the start of its meeting to reorganize. Will Carriger was selected president while April Alvarado will serve as vice president, and Luke Hardin was voted in as secretary.
In other business, the board voted to hire:
• Morgan Baldwin, prekindergarten teacher
• Bobby Del Bosque, junior high adaptive education teacher
• Tiffany Castillo, physical education teacher. She also will be an assistant volleyball coach and head softball coach
• Patricio Flores, in-school suspension. He also will be a football coach and head powerlifting coach.
Barton said the district still has to fill vacancies in middle school mathematics, high school social studies/coach and special education/coach.
Elementary school Principal Corina Garcia said her school has open teaching positions for first, second and fourth grades.