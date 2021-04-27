The mother of a teen gunned down outside his father’s Beeville home almost two years ago is at odds with the 156th District Attorney’s Office.
Juana Rodriguez of Beeville said it was through an article in the Feb. 18 edition of the Bee-Picayune that she found out one of the four men charged with killing her son, 19-year-old Austin Gilbert Salinas, had been given a plea bargain that could keep him out of prison altogether. Quinton Ashton Alsobrook, now 24, pleaded guilty during a Zoom videoconference to manslaughter. Under the deal conditionally approved by 156th Judicial District Judge Patrick Flanigan, if Alsobrook testifies against his three codefendants, he would serve 10 years deferred adjudication probation and pay a $2,500 fine.
Rodriguez said she recently became aware that a second defendant was offered a plea bargain. District Attorney Jose Aliseda would not confirm this.
“I’m OK with (Alsobrook’s deal) they made. I’m OK with that,” Rodriguez said during a March 31 interview with the Bee-Picayune. “I don’t believe that probation should be on the table for anyone else involved, considering all the evidence they have.”
Also charged with murder in connection with Salinas’ death are 22-year-old Logan Stone Harvey, 22-year-old Cameron Douglas Lerma and 38-year-old Gregory Allen Bohac.
During his testimony Feb. 11, Alsobrook said it was Bohac who held the gun and fired the shot that hit Salinas and killed him. But Rodriguez said he is not the only one to blame.
“It’s not fair to put it all on Bohac,” she said. “They were all there, and none of them tried to help (my son).
“I want justice for my son. I want them to do their job, and I want my rights to be fulfilled, just as much as the criminals get their rights fulfilled.”
Rodriguez alleges that the district attorney’s office has not been keeping her and Salinas’ father abreast of developments in the case, such as court dates and potential plea agreements, pursuant to Chapter 56 of the state’s Code of Criminal Procedure.
Aliseda disagreed, saying that Rodriguez was kept informed via telephone calls from one of his former investigators, John Landreth.
“It is called the Crime Victims Rights act, and we have complied with it,” Aliseda said. “She has been informed of court dates and possible plea deals.”
Because of the second plea bargain, which was being considered for Harvey, Landreth resigned earlier this month.
“I just wish I could have done a better job for the family,” he said. “I hope they can somehow find peace. I just don’t think I am a fit in an office that considers this justice.”
Landreth, who is also experiencing the pain of recently losing a son, also said, “It has not been an easy place to work, and there have been issues. The family let us know how they felt, and we went against that. I am just trying to do right and just decided to move on.”
Rodriguez continues to experience the toll the case is taking on her and her family. Once a senior assistant manager at security finance, Rodriguez said the mental anguish makes her unable to work.
“It’s getting worse every day,” she said. “I have acquired anxiety that I haven’t had before. Mentally, I don’t know whether I’m coming or going.”
But no matter what, Rodriguez vows to keep fighting for justice for Salinas, whom she said during his school days was an advocate for other children who were bullied and picked on.
“I feel like my son’s getting bullied, and it’s time to protect him,” she said. “I feel like the justice system is bullying him, and I can’t protect him.”