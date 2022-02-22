St. Mary’s Academy Charter School recently broke ground on the site preparation area for its new 10 classroom building.
The 10 classroom building is being funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSERIII) program.
The ARP ESSERIII program is part of the government response to COVID-19.
St. Mary’s is using a portion of its funds to reduce the risk of virus transmission, allow for social distancing and to improve the air quality.
The new classrooms will be ready to begin the fall 2022 academic year.
Information submitted by Becky Simonson, reading tutor at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School