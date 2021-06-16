The St. Mary’s Academy Charter School board of directors have set preliminary plans in motion to purchase a new building costing more than half a million dollars.
The board voted to delegate authority to the superintendent to purchase a modular building costing no more than $550,000 at a special meeting last week.
The purpose of the new building is to provide better air quality, allow for social distancing and provide better space for serving their special populations and those in need of counseling.
The funds are only a portion of the funds allocated to SMACS through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was enacted on March 11.
The act provides additional funding for school districts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
SMACS was allocated $1,365,935 total.
Texas Local Education Agencies must justify the use of funds according to the federal statutes, which are to prevent, prepare for, or respond to the pandemic, including its impact on the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of their students.
Nearly $12.5 billion is available to Texas, but only about two-thirds of that is available at this time. The final third will be available at a later time after the US Department of Education releases a state application process.
ESSER III funds were issued for one-time or short-term types of expenditure to address identified needs caused by the pandemic.
SMACS requested public input and comments through a survey online from June 1-7 to help finalize a plan that would best reflect the needs of their students and staff.
Survey comments and responses were available at the special meeting and ranged from concerns with communication and emotional support for students to wanting students to return to “in school learning.”
The modular building the board is interested in purchasing was built in 2017 and is more than 10,000 square feet with 12 modules and 10 classrooms.
The board is still planning the location but discussed possibly setting it parallel between Tyler and Filmore streets.
The board also discussed concerns with children who may have trouble adjusting returning to an all-in-person school setting after remote home learning for an extended period of time.
SMACS also hopes to engage and make students feel more included with more team building activities and address any issues regarding isolation.
Members also heard comments from young students who shared their longing for field trips and bringing back STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
Local education agencies are required to outline and follow COVID-19 guidelines in their plan, including state and local policies regarding masks, temperature checks, social distancing and handwashing, in order to receive the ESSER III funds.
For more information about the ESSER III grant visit the Texas Education Agency web site.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•