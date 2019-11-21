SMACS projects include growing trees for reforest program

BEEVILLE – St. Mary’s Academy Charter School students are doing a community service project for TASS Inc.’s Reforest Texas Program. Reforest Texas is a student initiated program to address a variety of concerns including global warming, decreases in Bee populations and increasing food supplies for wildlife and people.
SMACS staff Nancy Cavallin, Nicholas Hernandez and Tiffany Parkhill are running the project at St. Mary’s. The three projects include propagating oak trees, Guajillo seedlings and growing pecans from seeds and cuttings.
The students are sprouting live oak acorns that were gathered from a variety of trees in Bee, Live Oak and Nueces County. They soaked the acorns for one hour and picked out any acorns that floated. Floating acorns will not grow. The seedlings will be taken home by the students or donated for the Reforest Texas Project. TASS Inc. will take the surplus plants in the spring semester and grow them for 3-5 years, for eventual planting in available places.
The students also are attempting to grow papershell pecans from the nuts. Generally pecans in nurseries are grown from grafted trees. TASS Inc. has identified some local old growth pecans trees which were propagated from the nut. Pecans were harvested from these trees. The students soaked pecans for 24 hours, changing the water three times. The pecans that floated were discarded, as they will not sprout.
The students plan on rooting pecan trees, orange trees, lemon trees and lime trees for the Reforest Program, as well. To practice rooting techniques the students practiced on long-stem roses. The process to root roses is similar to citrus and nut trees. The rose bottom is cut at a 45-degree angle about six inches from the current bottom. The rose flower is removed as well. The student uses a knife to scarify the stem, and the rose is dipped in rooting powder and placed in the growing medium. Depending on how many of the rose plants root, many local moms may be in for a nice Mother’s Day surprise.
SMACS students are doing an experiment to see if the roses root better in a potato or in potting soil. This was something the students never heard of and thought it was worth experimenting. They got a potato (SMACS students used russet potatoes), then they used a screwdriver to make a hole in the potato. They then put the root powered end in the potato and closed it in a zip-lock baggy. The roses rooted in potting soil followed the same process only the rose end covered in rooting powder was placed in potting soil and the pot and stem were placed in a zip-lock baggy. If the rooting works, the rose should develop new leaves in two to three months. By March the newly rooted roses will be ready to go home.
The students are also growing some Guajillo trees to address the dwindling bee population. Guajillo is one of the first flowering trees in South Texas and a favorite of honeybees. Also a local botanist told the students that Guajillo has a surprisingly limited range where it grows naturally. The tree is a favorite snack of deer and other wildlife, so Guajillo is less available for the bees.