SMACS sixth graders race in team-building summer program

BEEVILLE – The St. Mary’s Academy Charter School sixth-grade Joseph H. Cowen Race Team led the summer jump start program for the Goblin Class students.
Javier, Ella, Ximena, Lexy, Kendall and Nallely participated in the RACE team last year, so they knew what to expect. All the students enjoyed the summer program, which program leader Ken Nagle described as a team-building summer jump start.
This year the students used a Thames and Kosmos Remote Control Machine Kit to build three or more projects. Javier Sanchez won the performance prize by finishing all projects correctly and first. Javier said his success was due in part to experience with Legos.
“I found the diagram easy to read compared to the other students,” he said. “That is why I was able to finish first and help other students.”
What Javier learned from this week’s project was how gears can change torque to increase power or speed.
Ximena concurred: “I learned about gears and the difference between driver gear and driven gear.” She went on to explain that you can use gears to either increase power or speed but not both.
Lexy pointed out the example that their race car could carry six people, very slowly or go super fast without a driver. Nagle said those were extreme examples.
Kendall also enjoyed the program. He found the use of the worm gear or worm drive most interesting. “The worm gear allows you to change the direction of the force. We used it to lift the crane bucket up or down instead of moving the body left or right.”
Ella Chancellor summed up the program for everyone. “It is very fun to work together with people and test things out even if it doesn’t work.” Although with Javier’s help everyone got their crane finished.
The younger kids enjoyed working with the sixth graders. Ella brought her brother Afi, who is in third grade. “I brought my brother, Afi, who found the program easy because he builds things all the time. “
It was a great summer program, and the kids were already asking about next summer.