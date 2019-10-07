BEEVILLE – St. Mary’s Academy Charter School (SMACS) has made changes to its afterschool program that the students are extremely happy with. One of the favorite programs at SMACS has always been Michael Puente’s afterschool art. Now more students from more grades are able to participate.
Puente is running his afterschool art program for an entire week per grade and then rotating to the next grade. This allows more students to participate and individuals to work on more in depth projects. This past week, Puente worked with fourth-grade students, and his room was packed with students, even on Friday.
Puente runs a tight ship, however, so even with a full classroom, the environment was orderly, and the students were fully engaged in their projects. The artwork on the wall appeared to be a part of a lesson on symmetry and geometric shapes. The use of color and patterns made the entire wall look like a single large abstract artwork from a distance. The closer one gets, one can see each individual student creation.
The student that Superintendent Stan Simonson observed was working on a creation which demonstrated linear perspective. “Mr. Puente is so gifted at teaching advanced concepts and techniques. I observed a lesson where he demonstrated perspective by making objects appear smaller in the distance. The lesson where he created an optical illusion using converging lines and vanishing points, was simple, yet elegant.”
Principal Hirma Elizondo agrees that Puente is a wonderful asset to the school program and especially sought after in the afterschool program. “As a former primary teacher myself, I appreciate how much art has to contribute to the overall social, emotional and academic education of children.” Yet in the age and era of high stakes testing, the arts are often marginalized in the school program. “Having a gifted teacher like Michael ensures students get the exposure and creative time necessary.”
The students at SMACS have art classes as part of the regular class rotation.
The afterschool art program is a bonus for the students.