Smooth riding ahead

BEEVILLE – The repaving work on stretches of U.S. Highways 181 and 59, right through the heart of the city, has caused some traffic concerns since the project started recently.
However, the inconvenience should be worth it, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Rickey Dailey.
The contractor doing the work is milling away the existing pavement and then sealing the surface before applying a new coat of hot mix pavement all in one day to decrease the amount of time spent on a certain portion of the roadway.
Then, after all that work is completed, the contractor will return to put down a final coat of “ultra thin bonded wearing course.”
That work will be done mostly at night.
“It’s a very, very nice travel surface,” Dailey said of the last course of pavement.
That surface involves using a special polymer rich asphalt emulsion, a special product that rapidly secures the final travel surface to the hot mix.
The process results in a rapidly cooled pavement that bonds to the asphalt to the pavement, resulting in reduced traffic delays.
Dailey said the contractor expected to have the stretch of U.S. Highway 59 on the west side of the city completed this.
Once the work on U.S. Highway 59 is completed, the contractor is going to start on U.S. Highway 181, working from FM 3355 through the city to State Highway 202.
Dailey said the entire $4.5 million project should be completed by the middle of August, and Beeville residents will have an excellent, new surface on its two major thoroughfares through the city.
