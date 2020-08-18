BEEVILLE – Additional charges have been filed against an inmate being held in the Bee County Jail after officials say he conspired with a Skidmore woman to smuggle contraband into the facility.
According to Lt. Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, jailers located a set of dry-erase markers in an empty office at the front of the building. The office, and others, were empty as the sheriff’s office recently moved to its new building nearby.
Inside the markers, Jones said the jailers found marijuana, tobacco and tobacco laced with an unknown substance. A review of the building’s surveillance video showed 19-year-old Mya Moya of Skidmore delivering the items.
Through further investigation, officials learned that Moya had been utilizing the jail’s video visitation system to speak with inmate Ruben Soliz, 23, of Beeville.
