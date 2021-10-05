Bringing on more animals in the past year, the Beeville Animal Shelter has had an increased need for volunteer work.
To send out the message, Animal Control Supervisor Lupe Valdez posted a Facebook message promoting a chance to work with impounded animals with “whatever needs to be done.”
Top of the list on what needs to be done is socializing for the pets, especially dogs. Volunteers who apply at the shelter can walk and socialize dogs in the afternoon hours, helping along a potential adoption in the process.
“(The program) helps (dogs) get adopted more (quickly),” Valdez said. “A lot of times we have a dog that comes in here, they’re fearful, they’ve never been leash trained. So just a little bit of time (with volunteers) helps out.”
The adoption process has hit a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says Valdez, as the shelter is seeing approximately one adoption of an animal per week. About 90% of the animals cared for in Beeville are transferred out to other rescue clinics.
“A lot of people had gotten animals, and then when they went back to work and everything, people have wanted to surrender (them),” Valdez said. “We’ve been getting a lot of owner surrenders.”
Other volunteer work may include assisting with adoption facilitation and customer service, as well as more rudimentary tasks such as bathing animals. Experienced bottle feeders are also needed, says Valdez, as the shelter has been “overwhelmed” in recent months with orphan kittens.
The Beeville team is composed of those willing to volunteer, says Valdez, both with office hour work and after-hour activities such as food drives.
For more information on how to fill out a volunteer application, call the Beeville Animal Shelter at 361-799-9848.
