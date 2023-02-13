Stray dogs are marauding around Bee County – and at least two local leaders are looking for solutions.
“As of right now the county doesn’t have animal control,” County Commissioner Kristofer Linney told the Bee-Picayune. “The only time the city will act in terms of taking in a stray dog (in the county) is if that dog actually attacks someone…then the sheriff has to be called, the approval has to be made and then the city will come to take that dog to the pound.”
Bee County and the City of Beeville are in the initial stages of looking to collaborate on the issue of animal control. This proposed partnership comes from Beeville City Councilman Benny Puentes, Jr. who reached out to Linney, with both men hearing complaints about the issue from their constituents.
“(Linney) has received numerous complaints every month,” Puentes told the Bee-Picayune. “(With) me being … a representative of that side of town, I get a lot of calls … and see them myself in my neighborhood.”
The problem is exacerbated by an animal control policy that lacks bite, particularly outside of city limits.
“From what I understand, our policy … between the county and the city that says ‘unless it’s an absolute emergency, it must be cleared by our police chief and city management team,’” Puentes said. “It has to be something extremely severe.”
Puentes envisions a solution – building a new shelter facility, hiring on more hands. Linney anticipates that there’ll be the usual pushback to such solutions, hinging on a matter of cost.
“I’m sure we’ll get the same runaround as to ‘well, we don’t have the money to do that’,” Linney said.
Puentes, though, is tired of putting band-aids on the open wound.
“This is all going to be based on what John Benson and his team can come up with as well. I’m just a representative as well as Mr. Linney…we’re just listening to our constituents and for too long … we’re putting band-aids on this situation, which is the animal control situation,” Puentes said. “Our city staff is stressed to the max. They’re maxed out on what they can do. We have to get creative and think outside the box to get this grant money, wherever it comes from … and together as a county we have to put in for that and see if we (solve the problem).”
Big Problem for a Small Shelter
Beeville’s Animal Control Administrator Lupe Valdez has a big job and limited resources to do it with.
“We’re a small shelter. We have 8 kennels only and we stay full 95 percent of the time,” Valdez told the Bee-Picayune. “At the end of the year our numbers range anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 stray dogs we bring in a year.”
Those numbers are just for the city of Beeville – the issues of the county at large are for the moment beyond the purview of the Beeville shelter, which has its hands full. If an out-of-city call comes in, it has to be pinged from county law enforcement to city and then to the animal control. Despite that, response times are fast, Valdez said. An aggressive dog attack could be responded to in a matter of minutes, though he admits they aren’t always familiar with the county roads.
“We have an MOU in place with the county, if they need help in regards to certain situations, like an aggressive dog attack, then they will call the police department for approval and then we’ll go help them out. But that’s the only time we’ll go out to county,” Valdez said. “We’re not familiar with all the county roads and all that, but we can get there pretty quick.”
Still, Valdez hopes that the future may bring expanded resources for animal control, with the dream being to build a new facility. For now he has three employees under him, a pair of patrol officers and an adoption/rescue coordinator.
Beeville has a “no-kill” shelter, which is defined as a shelter where 90 percent of all animals that come in are not euthanized.
“Keep in mind that strays come in injured and suffering,” Valdez stated in an email follow-up. “And non-adoptable animals (aggressive/known to attack) are a liability (and) therefore are euthanized.”
The general process is to find stray dogs new homes, and to this end, the Beeville shelter has fostered a nationwide network of contacts with rescue organizations, who provide resources, even going as far as to travel down to Texas, to procure adoptable dogs and bring them to loving families.
“It’s been like that for years now, since I got all my new employees … kudos to them all, because it’s not a job that just anybody can do,” Valdez said. “We’ve had rescues from New York travel all the way down from New York just to pull dogs from us.”
“Just be responsible … we all have dogs, all my employees have dogs,” Valdez said. “They’re all vaccinated, they’re all spayed and neutered, they’re never running loose. I’m not saying it can’t happen, it can, but I guarantee I hold my employees accountable just as we hold the residents accountable for their own pets.”
There’s a responsibility, Valdez said, for animal stewardship that belongs to the people of the community.
“Animal Control is a product of people’s irresponsibility,” he said.