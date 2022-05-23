The National Sorghum Foundation opened three scholarship applications for college students studying agriculture in the 2022-2023 academic year with an application deadline of June 1.
“In the 22 years the National Sorghum Foundation has been in operation, 48 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students who excelled in academics, leadership and service,” National Sorghum Foundation Chairman Larry Lambright said. “The Foundation is excited to announce that three scholarships will be offered for the spring 2022 semester. These scholarships are in memory of three giants of the sorghum industry who served our industry for many decades, Dr. Bruce Maunder, Dr. Darrell Rosenow and Mr. Bill Kubecka.”
Bruce Maunder Memorial Scholarship
Bruce Maunder was a lifetime advocate for sorghum and a man admired throughout the industry for his dedication to sorghum. Bruce also ran the National Sorghum Foundation as chair for almost 20 years.
Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship
Darrell Rosenow spent over 40 years as a sorghum plant breeder and developed a reputation as a pioneer in hybrid sorghum breeding. This scholarship is presented in Rosenow’s honor in support of the next generation of agricultural pioneers.
Bill Kubecka Memorial Scholarship
Bill Kubecka served as a sorghum sector representative on the U.S. Grains Council board, the National Sorghum Producers board and United Sorghum Checkoff Program board. Throughout his life, Kubecka remained active and engaged in the advocacy process for sorghum and U.S. sorghum producers.
For the 2022 scholarships application process, 70 faculty members at 20 universities have been contacted to alert students of these scholarship opportunities. Each scholarship includes an award of $1,500 to be applied to one semester of tuition expenses and the Kubecka Memorial Scholarship includes an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. More information about each scholarship’s criteria and application forms can be found online at https://sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships/.
Submitted by National Sorghum Producers