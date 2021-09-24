Five fundraisers held over the summer by 4-H and FFA students will help ensure children in South Texas are safely transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
The annual South Texas Cattlemen’s RoundUp was held in five locations: Three Rivers, Hallettsville, Beeville, Cuero and Alice. Members from area 4-H clubs and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service participated to raise funds.
This year’s proceeds went toward the Critical Care Transport Department to support the safe and therapeutic transport of children in South Texas requiring medical treatment to the appropriate medical facilities.
“It was wonderful to see kids helping kids. The South Texas Cattlemen’s RoundUp reinforces the experience of service that benefits both the kids being treated at the hospital and the kids learning about service to others. It is a win-win for our whole service area,” said Amy McCoy, Special Events Coordinator for Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
Sponsored by Lyssy & Eckel Feeds, the Cattlemen’s RoundUps are grass-roots fundraisers held throughout Driscoll’s 31-county service area. Local 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America chapters, county extension agents and businesses participated by donating goods and services to auction off for the hospital. Visitors had their pick of homemade baked goods, handmade items, farm and ranch items and more.