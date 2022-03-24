Keeping the cowboy tradition alive in Texas can become increasingly difficult as time goes on. However, the South Texas Trail Riders endeavor to do just that. To this end, the group is holding its annual general membership meeting and election trail ride in Tynan on March 25-27.
This meeting and trail ride is designed to bring members and nonmembers together for the election of the South Texas Trail Riders officers. Current members of the Texas Trail Riders can join the meeting and trail ride at no charge. Non members will be charged $20 for adults and $10 for minors.
Along with the trail ride and meeting, there will also be an auction at the event. The auction will consist of items donated by attendees.
According to Michael Dunn, the trail boss for the South Texas Trail Riders, this event tends to draw new faces.
During the event, Dunn hopes to draw in new volunteers as well.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help with the trail rides,” said Dunn. “It’s a year long event that we put on, with our main trail ride being the trail ride to the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.”
The membership meeting and election trail ride is the first step towards their next trail ride to San Antonio, according to Dunn.
“We get our officers in place,” said Dunn. “Get our plan for the year going. We are always looking for people to come join us and have fun. They can volunteer if they want to. If not, they can just come ride.”
The trail ride and meeting will begin at the Tynan Rec Hall. Food will be provided throughout the day. Registration will take place the evening of March 25. The trail rides will be on March 26. The membership meeting and elections will be held on March 27 for eligible voting members.
Interested individuals can call Dunn at 361-779-0715 or visit their website at sttr.net.
