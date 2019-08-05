Southmayd expresses satisfaction with county’s new communications tower

BEEVILLE – Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd was in good spirits Friday as he talked about the new communications antenna at the Bee County Expo Center grounds.
“It’s one of the best improvements we’ve had in some time,” Southmayd said.
“In April of 2017, Bee County was hit by very high straight-line winds,” Southmayd wrote on the BCSO’s Facebook page last week.
“Our radio tower on FM 799 was bent; a guy wire was severed, and the tower was damaged to the point that it was no longer able to be maintained,” Southmayd said.
The sheriff said the tower was so badly damaged it was no longer possible to maintain it.
The new tower is 350 feet tall, but the top antenna on the structure is 370 feet above the ground.
“This was not an easy task, and several agencies, county and otherwise, played a part in the project,” the sheriff wrote.
The total cost of erecting the new tower and completing all the work connecting the communications equipment was about $160,000.
Fortunately, the county’s insurance picked up a substantial portion of that expense.
The equipment on the new tower was connected and in service for the first time Thursday, July 25.
Southmayd said he had been asked how important that communications tower was to the county and responded it is critical.
The tower provides communications capabilities not only for the sheriff’s office but also for the county’s 911 emergency medical service provider, Angel Care Ambulance Service and for radio communications between the Bee County’s Road and Bridge Department office and vehicles.
“We were at a Coastal Bend Peace Officer’s Association gathering in Alice last night,” the sheriff said Friday afternoon.
“We could hear our guys talking on the radio from there,” Southmayd said. “That’s good.”
