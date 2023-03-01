Students in Beeville ISD begin their Career & Technology Education (CTE) exploration and discovery early, thanks to mentoring partnerships fostered by current CTE Program students.
A.C. Jones High School’s CTE Agriculture Science Department and the Beeville FFA chapter, organized, hosted, and facilitated a visit from the Southwest Dairy Farmers Mobile Classroom.
The mobile classroom demonstrates the process of getting milk from a dairy cow on the farm to your refrigerator at home. The demonstration was provided to first, second and third graders from R.A. Hall and Fadden~McKeown~Chambliss (FMC) Elementary Schools in Beeville.
“We truly enjoy bringing these types of presentations to our community,” shared F.F.A. leader Clayton Russell. “Even though we are a rural community, many students may not understand the farm to store to table process. This is a great way to start sharing that with our youngest community members. We love interacting with the students. They really look up to us. We hope that by providing these experiences, younger students will see the value of ag science and may even one day follow in our footsteps and become involved in the F.F.A program in Beeville.”
Students are under the direction of CTE Ag Science instructor and FFA Sponsor Carrie Brannon.
Sincere thanks to CTE Instructor Carrie Brannon for contributing this story.