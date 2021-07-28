Sozas back on the job

Beeville’s head football coach and offensive coordinator are officially back on the job.
Chris Soza, the district’s athletic director and the head coach of the Trojan football program, as well as his son Eric, the offensive coordinator and head boys track coach, were reinstated from administrative leave July 12.
Beeville Independent School District Superintendent Travis Fanning confirmed the duo had been formally reinstated via text message July 15.
The Sozas had been on paid administrative leave for more than a month while the district investigated multiple incidents that had been reported to district administrators.
Fanning said the investigation involved “allegations and things that have gone on for a while” in an interview on June 25.
Adolfo Dominguez was also placed on leave alongside the Sozas. He was reinstated in late June by Fanning.
The Sozas were unable to meet with Fanning before the district closed for the summer, but were reinstated the first day the district reopened.
Fanning was unavailable to comment on the results of the investigation before press time.
All three coaches are in their third year with the district.
The 2021 football season begins Aug. 2 with the commencement of preseason practices. The Trojans open the year Aug. 27, hosting Flour Bluff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
