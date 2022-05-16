The newest member of the Texas Education Agency’s Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education calls Beeville home.
Marissa Esquivel, the director of special education programs at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School, was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the committee last week.
“As an educator, it’s such a big deal,” Esquivel said about the appointment. “Just getting nominated, to actually doing my application, that was honor in itself. Just participating and being considered, that was an honor.”
The committee, according to the TEA website, is an advisory panel that is required by law under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). It has five primary functions:
• Advise the TEA of unmet needs within the state in the education of children with disabilities;
• Comment publicly on any rules or regulations proposed by the state regarding the education of children with disabilities;
• Advise TEA in developing evaluations and reporting on data to the Secretary of Education under Section 1418 of IDEA 20 U.S.C. §1418;
• Advise TEA in developing corrective action plans to address findings identified in federal monitoring reports under Part B of IDEA;
• Advise TEA in developing and implementing policies relating to the coordination of services for children with disabilities.
The committee, which meets approximately four times per year, has 17 members from around the state who are appointed by the governor. Appointees serve four-year terms.
Esquivel will serve out the remainder of a term that expires Feb. 1, 2023.
“We’re advocating for special education and for things to be done the right way,” she said about the role of the committee in education in the state.
“I think they want people with different perspectives. So I think my perspective as a teacher and as a director will make a difference, will help, and maybe we can change some things.”
And she wants those changes to be for the better, she said.
“I hope to make a difference. I feel since I worked as a special education teacher, I can relate to what’s really happening.”
Esquivel, a member of the Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education and the Council of Exceptional Children, received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from The University of Texas at Brownsville and a Master of Special Education from The University of Texas Permian Basin.
Esquivel will be the second Coastal Bend educator on the committee. Barbie Ezell, the director special education at Gregory-Portland ISD, currently serves on the committee.
In 2021, the committee made four major policy recommendations that included the establishment of an evaluation process for special needs students as well as staff qualification policies that should be enacted throughout the state.
Esquivel said she expects to sit on her first committee meeting sometime in the summer in Austin.
