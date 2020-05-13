BEEVILLE – The main counter at the Beeville Diner is usually covered with receipts and a stack of menus.
On this day, though, a deck of cards is the main attraction as several of the restaurant’s employees try to find a way to pass the time and keep themselves entertained.
That’s been the norm for the staff at the diner – and restaurants across the nation – during the moratorium on dine-in services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re bored, really, especially me,” jokes Minos Talarantas, who owns and operates the restaurant. “I’m working seven days a week and I have nothing to do.”
That changed on Mother’s Day, though.
Talarantas, like most restaurants in the state, is once again welcoming customers to dine in thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s easing of restrictions from his March shutdown order.
Talarantas originally shut down the restaurant completely following Gov. Abbott’s order, but then started offering curbside service after a two-week closure.
While the restaurant was closed, Talarantas performed renovations, including painting the building’s concrete floors and repainting the bathrooms.
“When we were all done, I said, ‘Let’s try some curbside,’” Talarantas said.
And the diner’s loyal fans happily returned.
“I have loyal customers. Very loyal,” Talarantas said. “I’m very happy and very grateful for them. It helps a lot.”
None of it would have been possible, Talarantas admits, without the help of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which was introduced as part of the CARES Act.
“The honest truth is that if the government would not have helped with the small business loan, I’d be in big trouble,” he said. “I would have had to find some other ways to stay above water.
“There’s no way we would have made it. No way.”
Gov. Abbott allowed restaurants to resume dine-in services at a reduced capacity on May 1.
Talarantas, though, delayed his reopening by a little more than a week.
“We don’t want people sick. I don’t want to get sick. If I get sick, I die,” he said. “... But, we can’t be (closed) like this forever.”
He decided last week to reopen on Mother’s Day.
“It’s a special day,” he said. “There’s a lot of customers who have come here for years, they might want to go out and have dinner.”
It wasn’t an easy decision to reopen, though.
“It’s even more difficult now than when I closed,” Talarantas said. “When they said to close, I said, ‘OK, I’m going to close.’
“Now to open, you have to adjust again, you have to take precautions. You have to put things in place and make sure people do the right things.
“It’s hard, but we’re going to do it.”
