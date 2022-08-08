Bee County’s 2022 junior deputy program graduates can now get frozen yogurt at a cheaper price from BeeHop Yogurt Hive for the entirety of August. In addition to the junior deputy discount, first responders in uniform will also receive a discount year round.
Both first responders and junior deputies will receive a 10% discount as a sign of appreciation.
According to Craig Ingram, the owner of BeeHop Yogurt Hive, his son, Samuel Ingram, is one of the 2022 junior deputy program graduates. According to Craig, Samuel learned many different skills by being part of the program. Samuel plans to be a game warden when he grows up.
“After graduation on Saturday, we wanted to do something for all the cadets so we decided to do a discount for them,” said Craig.
Craig plans on giving this discount to the graduates every year. Additionally, Craig wishes for BeeHop Yogurt Hive to become involved with the program on a larger scale. Craig does not know what this would look like. However, he does plan on approaching the Bee County Sheriff’s Office to see what BeeHop Yogurt Hive can do to be more involved in the community as a business.
“The program is amazing and we want to do everything we can to support it and see it continue to grow,” said Craig. “... I think it’s great for all the kids for training ... trauma training and CPR training. It familiarizes kids with law enforcement.”
